Will you get into Marymount Manhattan College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into MMC.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for MMC’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

MMC Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into MMC.

For a more detailed breakdown of Marymount Manhattan College admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1025.0 Average ACT 23.0 Average GPA 3.46

Is your high school GPA good enough for MMC?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at MMC is 3.46 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and MMC is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.