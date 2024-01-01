Will you get into Marymount University (MU)?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Marymount University (MU).

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Marymount University (MU)’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Marymount University (MU) Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Marymount University (MU).

For a more detailed breakdown of Marymount University (MU) admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 995.0 Average ACT 21.5 Average GPA 3.26

Is your high school GPA good enough for Marymount University (MU)?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Marymount University (MU) is 3.26 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Marymount University (MU) is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.