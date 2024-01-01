Will you get into Maryville College?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Maryville College.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Maryville College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Maryville College Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Maryville College.
For a more detailed breakdown of Maryville College admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|990.0
|Average ACT
|23.0
|Average GPA
|3.48
Is your high school GPA good enough for Maryville College?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Maryville College is 3.48 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Maryville College is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Maryville College with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 79% chance of getting accepted at Maryville College
Will I get into Maryville College with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 67% chance of getting accepted at Maryville College
Will I get into Maryville College with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 60% chance of getting accepted at Maryville College
Will I get into Maryville College with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 68% chance of getting accepted at Maryville College
Will I get into Maryville College with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 50% chance of getting accepted at Maryville College
Will I get into Maryville College with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 37% chance of getting accepted at Maryville College
Will I get into Maryville College with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 29% chance of getting accepted at Maryville College
Will I get into Maryville College with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Maryville College