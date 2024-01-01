Will you get into Maryville College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Maryville College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Maryville College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Maryville College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Maryville College.

For a more detailed breakdown of Maryville College admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 990.0 Average ACT 23.0 Average GPA 3.48

Is your high school GPA good enough for Maryville College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Maryville College is 3.48 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Maryville College is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.