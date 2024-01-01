Will you get into Marywood University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Marywood.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Marywood’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Marywood Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Marywood.
For a more detailed breakdown of Marywood University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1025.0
|Average ACT
|N/A
|Average GPA
|3.42
Is your high school GPA good enough for Marywood?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Marywood is 3.42 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Marywood is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Marywood with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 76% chance of getting accepted at Marywood University
-
Will I get into Marywood with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 64% chance of getting accepted at Marywood University
-
Will I get into Marywood with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 56% chance of getting accepted at Marywood University
-
Will I get into Marywood with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 71% chance of getting accepted at Marywood University
-
Will I get into Marywood with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 53% chance of getting accepted at Marywood University
-
Will I get into Marywood with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 40% chance of getting accepted at Marywood University
-
Will I get into Marywood with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 31% chance of getting accepted at Marywood University
-
Will I get into Marywood with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Marywood University