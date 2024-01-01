Will you get into Marywood University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Marywood.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Marywood’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Marywood Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Marywood.

School Average Average SAT 1025.0 Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.42

Is your high school GPA good enough for Marywood?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Marywood is 3.42 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Marywood is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.