Will you get into Mercyhurst University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Mercyhurst University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Mercyhurst University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Mercyhurst University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Mercyhurst University.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.4

Is your high school GPA good enough for Mercyhurst University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Mercyhurst University is 3.4 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Mercyhurst University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.