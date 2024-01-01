Will you get into Meredith College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Meredith.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Meredith’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Meredith Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Meredith.

For a more detailed breakdown of Meredith College admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1025.0 Average ACT 22.5 Average GPA 3.41

Is your high school GPA good enough for Meredith?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Meredith is 3.41 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Meredith is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.