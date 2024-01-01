Will you get into Messiah College?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Messiah College.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Messiah College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Messiah College Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Messiah College.
For a more detailed breakdown of Messiah College admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1130.0
|Average ACT
|24.5
|Average GPA
|3.77
Is your high school GPA good enough for Messiah College?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Messiah College is 3.77 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and Messiah College is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Messiah College with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 69% chance of getting accepted at Messiah College
-
Will I get into Messiah College with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 55% chance of getting accepted at Messiah College
-
Will I get into Messiah College with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 47% chance of getting accepted at Messiah College
-
Will I get into Messiah College with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 55% chance of getting accepted at Messiah College
-
Will I get into Messiah College with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 39% chance of getting accepted at Messiah College
-
Will I get into Messiah College with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 27% chance of getting accepted at Messiah College
-
Will I get into Messiah College with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 19% chance of getting accepted at Messiah College
-
Will I get into Messiah College with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Messiah College