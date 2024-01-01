Will you get into Messiah College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Messiah College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Messiah College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Messiah College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Messiah College.

School Average Average SAT 1130.0 Average ACT 24.5 Average GPA 3.77

Is your high school GPA good enough for Messiah College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Messiah College is 3.77 on a 4.0 scale.



This is a very competitive GPA, and Messiah College is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.