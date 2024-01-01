Will you get accepted?

Michigan State University (MSU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to MSU.

I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone. In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. At MSU, 4.03% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won't be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Michigan State University (MSU), click here

Can you transfer into Michigan State University (MSU) Chance Me!

What are the transfer requirements for MSU? MSU requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Recommended of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of All Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Not Required In addition to the above requirements, MSU also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. MSU requires a minimum of 3 credits.

What are Michigan State University (MSU)’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down MSU transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline rolling Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline rolling Summer Transfer Deadline rolling Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Michigan State University (MSU)’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, MSU received 4008 transfer applicants. The school accepted 2136 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for MSU is 53.29%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into MSU. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Michigan State University (MSU) transfer GPA requirements? MSU requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, MSU requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

Additional Transfer Info for MSU MSU has noted the additional policies: Algebra and English credit from prior institution required..

Will you enjoy transferring to MSU? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to MSU. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don't worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you're drawn to East Lansing... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you're already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at MSU is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?

Final Verdict: How to transfer into MSU Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the MSU website for more info.

MSU accepts 53.29% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into MSU, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.73 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.88. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of MSU students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 540 670 605 SAT Reading 450 590 520 2018 Total SAT Score 990 1260 1125 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 23 28 25 ACT Reading 23 30 26 2018 Total ACT Score 46 58 52 Michigan State University (MSU)’s average SAT score is 1125. To be a competitive applicant for Michigan State University (MSU) your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

