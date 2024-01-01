Will you get into Millsaps College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Millsaps.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Millsaps’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Millsaps Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Millsaps.

School Average Average SAT 1152.5 Average ACT 25.5 Average GPA 3.65

Is your high school GPA good enough for Millsaps?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Millsaps is 3.65 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Millsaps is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.