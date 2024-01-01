Will you get into Millsaps College?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Millsaps.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Millsaps’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Millsaps Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Millsaps.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1152.5
|Average ACT
|25.5
|Average GPA
|3.65
Is your high school GPA good enough for Millsaps?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Millsaps is 3.65 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Millsaps is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Millsaps with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 67% chance of getting accepted at Millsaps College
Will I get into Millsaps with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 53% chance of getting accepted at Millsaps College
Will I get into Millsaps with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 45% chance of getting accepted at Millsaps College
Will I get into Millsaps with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 60% chance of getting accepted at Millsaps College
Will I get into Millsaps with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 43% chance of getting accepted at Millsaps College
Will I get into Millsaps with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 31% chance of getting accepted at Millsaps College
Will I get into Millsaps with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 23% chance of getting accepted at Millsaps College
Will I get into Millsaps with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Millsaps College