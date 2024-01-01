Will you get into Mississippi College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into MC.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for MC’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

MC Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into MC.

For a more detailed breakdown of Mississippi College admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1115.0 Average ACT 24.0 Average GPA 3.6

Is your high school GPA good enough for MC?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at MC is 3.6 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and MC is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.