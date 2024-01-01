Will you get into Mississippi Valley State University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Mississippi Valley State University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Mississippi Valley State University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Mississippi Valley State University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Mississippi Valley State University.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT 17.5 Average GPA 2.89

Is your high school GPA good enough for Mississippi Valley State University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Mississippi Valley State University is 2.89 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Mississippi Valley State University is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.