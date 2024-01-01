Will you get into Molloy College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Molloy College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Molloy College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Molloy College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Molloy College.

For a more detailed breakdown of Molloy College admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1060.0 Average ACT 23.5 Average GPA 3.0

Is your high school GPA good enough for Molloy College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Molloy College is 3.0 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Molloy College is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.