Will you get into Monmouth University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Monmouth University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Monmouth University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Monmouth University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Monmouth University.

For a more detailed breakdown of Monmouth University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1035.0 Average ACT 22.5 Average GPA 3.4

Is your high school GPA good enough for Monmouth University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Monmouth University is 3.4 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Monmouth University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.