Will you get into Mount Carmel College of Nursing?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Mount Carmel College of Nursing.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Mount Carmel College of Nursing’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Mount Carmel College of Nursing Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Mount Carmel College of Nursing.

For a more detailed breakdown of Mount Carmel College of Nursing admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT 21.0 Average GPA 3.6

Is your high school GPA good enough for Mount Carmel College of Nursing?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Mount Carmel College of Nursing is 3.6 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Mount Carmel College of Nursing is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.