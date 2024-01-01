Will you get into Mount Carmel College of Nursing?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Mount Carmel College of Nursing.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Mount Carmel College of Nursing’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Mount Carmel College of Nursing Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Mount Carmel College of Nursing.
For a more detailed breakdown of Mount Carmel College of Nursing admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|N/A
|Average ACT
|21.0
|Average GPA
|3.6
Is your high school GPA good enough for Mount Carmel College of Nursing?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Mount Carmel College of Nursing is 3.6 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Mount Carmel College of Nursing is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Mount Carmel College of Nursing with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Mount Carmel College of Nursing
-
Will I get into Mount Carmel College of Nursing with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Mount Carmel College of Nursing
-
Will I get into Mount Carmel College of Nursing with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Mount Carmel College of Nursing
-
Will I get into Mount Carmel College of Nursing with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 62% chance of getting accepted at Mount Carmel College of Nursing
-
Will I get into Mount Carmel College of Nursing with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 45% chance of getting accepted at Mount Carmel College of Nursing
-
Will I get into Mount Carmel College of Nursing with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 33% chance of getting accepted at Mount Carmel College of Nursing
-
Will I get into Mount Carmel College of Nursing with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 25% chance of getting accepted at Mount Carmel College of Nursing
-
Will I get into Mount Carmel College of Nursing with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Mount Carmel College of Nursing