Will you get into Mount Saint Mary College?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Mount Saint Mary College.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Mount Saint Mary College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Mount Saint Mary College Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Mount Saint Mary College.
For a more detailed breakdown of Mount Saint Mary College admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|967.5
|Average ACT
|22.0
|Average GPA
|3.3
Is your high school GPA good enough for Mount Saint Mary College?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Mount Saint Mary College is 3.3 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
Mount Saint Mary College does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Mount Saint Mary College with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 80% chance of getting accepted at Mount Saint Mary College
Will I get into Mount Saint Mary College with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 69% chance of getting accepted at Mount Saint Mary College
Will I get into Mount Saint Mary College with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 62% chance of getting accepted at Mount Saint Mary College
Will I get into Mount Saint Mary College with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 77% chance of getting accepted at Mount Saint Mary College
Will I get into Mount Saint Mary College with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 59% chance of getting accepted at Mount Saint Mary College
Will I get into Mount Saint Mary College with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 45% chance of getting accepted at Mount Saint Mary College
Will I get into Mount Saint Mary College with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 36% chance of getting accepted at Mount Saint Mary College
Will I get into Mount Saint Mary College with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 13% chance of getting accepted at Mount Saint Mary College