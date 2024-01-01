Will you get into Mount Saint Mary College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Mount Saint Mary College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Mount Saint Mary College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Mount Saint Mary College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Mount Saint Mary College.

School Average Average SAT 967.5 Average ACT 22.0 Average GPA 3.3

Is your high school GPA good enough for Mount Saint Mary College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Mount Saint Mary College is 3.3 on a 4.0 scale.

Mount Saint Mary College does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.