Mount Saint Mary's University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Mount Saint Mary's University.

School Average Average SAT 925.0 Average ACT 18.5 Average GPA 3.42

Is your high school GPA good enough for Mount Saint Mary's University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Mount Saint Mary's University is 3.42 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and Mount Saint Mary's University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.