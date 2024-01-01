Will you get into Mount Saint Mary's University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Mount Saint Mary's University.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Mount Saint Mary's University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Mount Saint Mary's University Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Mount Saint Mary's University.
For a more detailed breakdown of Mount Saint Mary's University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|925.0
|Average ACT
|18.5
|Average GPA
|3.42
Is your high school GPA good enough for Mount Saint Mary's University?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Mount Saint Mary's University is 3.42 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Mount Saint Mary's University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Mount Saint Mary's University with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 83% chance of getting accepted at Mount Saint Mary's University
-
Will I get into Mount Saint Mary's University with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 72% chance of getting accepted at Mount Saint Mary's University
-
Will I get into Mount Saint Mary's University with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 65% chance of getting accepted at Mount Saint Mary's University
-
Will I get into Mount Saint Mary's University with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 71% chance of getting accepted at Mount Saint Mary's University
-
Will I get into Mount Saint Mary's University with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 53% chance of getting accepted at Mount Saint Mary's University
-
Will I get into Mount Saint Mary's University with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 40% chance of getting accepted at Mount Saint Mary's University
-
Will I get into Mount Saint Mary's University with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 31% chance of getting accepted at Mount Saint Mary's University
-
Will I get into Mount Saint Mary's University with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Mount Saint Mary's University