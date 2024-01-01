Will you get into Nazareth College?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Nazareth College.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Nazareth College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Nazareth College Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Nazareth College.
For a more detailed breakdown of Nazareth College admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|N/A
|Average ACT
|N/A
|Average GPA
|3.7
Is your high school GPA good enough for Nazareth College?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Nazareth College is 3.7 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
Nazareth College does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Nazareth College with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Nazareth College
-
Will I get into Nazareth College with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Nazareth College
-
Will I get into Nazareth College with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Nazareth College
-
Will I get into Nazareth College with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 58% chance of getting accepted at Nazareth College
-
Will I get into Nazareth College with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 41% chance of getting accepted at Nazareth College
-
Will I get into Nazareth College with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 29% chance of getting accepted at Nazareth College
-
Will I get into Nazareth College with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 21% chance of getting accepted at Nazareth College
-
Will I get into Nazareth College with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Nazareth College