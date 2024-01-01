Will you get into New College of Florida?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into New College of Florida.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for New College of Florida’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
New College of Florida Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into New College of Florida.
For a more detailed breakdown of New College of Florida admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1275.0
|Average ACT
|29.0
|Average GPA
|4.04
Is your high school GPA good enough for New College of Florida?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at New College of Florida is 4.04 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and New College of Florida is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into New College of Florida with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 58% chance of getting accepted at New College of Florida
-
Will I get into New College of Florida with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 43% chance of getting accepted at New College of Florida
-
Will I get into New College of Florida with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 34% chance of getting accepted at New College of Florida
-
Will I get into New College of Florida with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 44% chance of getting accepted at New College of Florida
-
Will I get into New College of Florida with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 29% chance of getting accepted at New College of Florida
-
Will I get into New College of Florida with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 18% chance of getting accepted at New College of Florida
-
Will I get into New College of Florida with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 11% chance of getting accepted at New College of Florida
-
Will I get into New College of Florida with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at New College of Florida