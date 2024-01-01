Will you get into New College of Florida?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into New College of Florida.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for New College of Florida’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

New College of Florida Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into New College of Florida.

For a more detailed breakdown of New College of Florida admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1275.0 Average ACT 29.0 Average GPA 4.04

Is your high school GPA good enough for New College of Florida?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at New College of Florida is 4.04 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a very competitive GPA, and New College of Florida is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.