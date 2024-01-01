Will you get into New Jersey City University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into New Jersey City University.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for New Jersey City University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
New Jersey City University Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into New Jersey City University.
For a more detailed breakdown of New Jersey City University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|865.0
|Average ACT
|N/A
|Average GPA
|2.91
Is your high school GPA good enough for New Jersey City University?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at New Jersey City University is 2.91 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. New Jersey City University is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into New Jersey City University with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 88% chance of getting accepted at New Jersey City University
Will I get into New Jersey City University with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 77% chance of getting accepted at New Jersey City University
Will I get into New Jersey City University with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 71% chance of getting accepted at New Jersey City University
Will I get into New Jersey City University with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an >90% chance of getting accepted at New Jersey City University
Will I get into New Jersey City University with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 80% chance of getting accepted at New Jersey City University
Will I get into New Jersey City University with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 64% chance of getting accepted at New Jersey City University
Will I get into New Jersey City University with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 54% chance of getting accepted at New Jersey City University
Will I get into New Jersey City University with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 28% chance of getting accepted at New Jersey City University