Will you get into New Jersey City University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into New Jersey City University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for New Jersey City University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

New Jersey City University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into New Jersey City University.

For a more detailed breakdown of New Jersey City University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 865.0 Average ACT N/A Average GPA 2.91

Is your high school GPA good enough for New Jersey City University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at New Jersey City University is 2.91 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. New Jersey City University is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.