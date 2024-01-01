New York Institute of Technology (NYIT) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More
This is the complete guide for transferring to NYIT. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to NYIT.
I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone. In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year.
At NYIT, 21.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone.
Can you transfer into New York Institute of Technology (NYIT)
What are the transfer requirements for NYIT?
NYIT requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information:
|Admission Item
|Required?
|High School Transcript
|Required of Some
|College Transcript
|Required of All
|Essay or Personal Statement
|Required of All
|Interview
|Required of Some
|Standardized Test Scores
|Required of Some
|Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution
|Not Required
In addition to the above requirements, NYIT also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student.
NYIT requires a minimum of 24 credits.
What are New York Institute of Technology (NYIT)’s Transfer Deadlines?
Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down NYIT transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer.
|Closing Date
|Reported Deadline
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Summer Transfer Deadline
|rolling
Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake.
We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline.
In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉
When are decision dates for New York Institute of Technology (NYIT) transfer applicants?
If you applied to transfer to NYIT on or before the reported deadlines then you should have your decision date by the notification dates in the below table.
|Deadline
|Notification Dates
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Summer Transfer Deadline
|rolling
Note this data is current as of 2019 and to the best of our knowledge this hasn’t changed.
What is New York Institute of Technology (NYIT)’s transfer acceptance rate?
In 2019, NYIT received 906 transfer applicants.
The school accepted 586 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for NYIT is 64.68%.
This indicates how hard it is to transfer into NYIT. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.
Additionally, of the 586 accepted transfer students, 211 students enrolled - that means the yield was 36.01%.
NYIT accepts 65 out of every 100 transfer applicants.
What are the New York Institute of Technology (NYIT) transfer GPA requirements?
NYIT requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale.
In addition, NYIT requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.
Additional Transfer Info for NYIT
NYIT has noted the additional policies: N/A.
Will you enjoy transferring to NYIT?
There are a lot of reasons to transfer to NYIT.
Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree.
Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think.
Or perhaps you’re drawn to Old Westbury...
Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community
Finding success at NYIT is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can.
If you’re considering transferring to NYIT then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.
Final Verdict: How to transfer into NYIT
Let's wrap up everything we've learned.
NYIT website
for more info.
NYIT accepts 64.68% transfer applicants, which is competitive.
To have a shot at transferring into NYIT, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.4 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.54. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores.
The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of NYIT students.
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|SAT Math
|490
|610
|550
|SAT Reading
|460
|570
|515
|2018 Total SAT Score
|950
|1180
|1065
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|ACT Math
|21
|28
|24
|ACT Reading
|21
|28
|24
|2018 Total ACT Score
|42
|56
|49
New York Institute of Technology (NYIT)’s average SAT score is 1065. To be a competitive applicant for New York Institute of Technology (NYIT) your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.
What are the possible risks of transferring