Newberry College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Newberry College.

School Average Average SAT 965.0 Average ACT 20.0 Average GPA 3.54

Is your high school GPA good enough for Newberry College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Newberry College is 3.54 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and Newberry College is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.