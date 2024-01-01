Will you get into Newberry College?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Newberry College.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Newberry College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Newberry College Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Newberry College.
For a more detailed breakdown of Newberry College admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|965.0
|Average ACT
|20.0
|Average GPA
|3.54
Is your high school GPA good enough for Newberry College?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Newberry College is 3.54 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Newberry College is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Newberry College with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 81% chance of getting accepted at Newberry College
Will I get into Newberry College with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 69% chance of getting accepted at Newberry College
Will I get into Newberry College with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 62% chance of getting accepted at Newberry College
Will I get into Newberry College with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 65% chance of getting accepted at Newberry College
Will I get into Newberry College with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 48% chance of getting accepted at Newberry College
Will I get into Newberry College with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 35% chance of getting accepted at Newberry College
Will I get into Newberry College with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 27% chance of getting accepted at Newberry College
Will I get into Newberry College with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Newberry College