North Greenville University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into North Greenville University.

School Average Average SAT 1105.0 Average ACT 24.5 Average GPA 3.4

Is your high school GPA good enough for North Greenville University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at North Greenville University is 3.4 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and North Greenville University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.