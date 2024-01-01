Will you get into North Greenville University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into North Greenville University.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for North Greenville University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
North Greenville University Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into North Greenville University.
For a more detailed breakdown of North Greenville University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1105.0
|Average ACT
|24.5
|Average GPA
|3.4
Is your high school GPA good enough for North Greenville University?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at North Greenville University is 3.4 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and North Greenville University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into North Greenville University with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 71% chance of getting accepted at North Greenville University
Will I get into North Greenville University with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 57% chance of getting accepted at North Greenville University
Will I get into North Greenville University with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 49% chance of getting accepted at North Greenville University
Will I get into North Greenville University with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 72% chance of getting accepted at North Greenville University
Will I get into North Greenville University with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 54% chance of getting accepted at North Greenville University
Will I get into North Greenville University with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 41% chance of getting accepted at North Greenville University
Will I get into North Greenville University with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 32% chance of getting accepted at North Greenville University
Will I get into North Greenville University with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at North Greenville University