Will you get into Oakland University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Oakland.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Oakland’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Oakland Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Oakland.
For a more detailed breakdown of Oakland University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1040.0
|Average ACT
|23.0
|Average GPA
|3.53
Is your high school GPA good enough for Oakland?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Oakland is 3.53 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Oakland is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Oakland with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 75% chance of getting accepted at Oakland University
Will I get into Oakland with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 63% chance of getting accepted at Oakland University
Will I get into Oakland with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 55% chance of getting accepted at Oakland University
Will I get into Oakland with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 65% chance of getting accepted at Oakland University
Will I get into Oakland with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 48% chance of getting accepted at Oakland University
Will I get into Oakland with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 35% chance of getting accepted at Oakland University
Will I get into Oakland with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 27% chance of getting accepted at Oakland University
Will I get into Oakland with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Oakland University