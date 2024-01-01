Will you get into Oakland University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Oakland.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Oakland’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Oakland Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Oakland.

For a more detailed breakdown of Oakland University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1040.0 Average ACT 23.0 Average GPA 3.53

Is your high school GPA good enough for Oakland?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Oakland is 3.53 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Oakland is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.