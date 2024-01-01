Will you get into Oglethorpe University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Oglethorpe.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Oglethorpe’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Oglethorpe Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Oglethorpe.

For a more detailed breakdown of Oglethorpe University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1135.0 Average ACT 25.0 Average GPA 3.59

Is your high school GPA good enough for Oglethorpe?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Oglethorpe is 3.59 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Oglethorpe is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.