Northern Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Northern.

School Average Average SAT 1125.0 Average ACT 25.5 Average GPA 3.7

Is your high school GPA good enough for Northern?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Northern is 3.7 on a 4.0 scale.

Northern does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.