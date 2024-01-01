Will you get into Ohio Northern University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Northern.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Northern’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Northern Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Northern.
For a more detailed breakdown of Ohio Northern University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1125.0
|Average ACT
|25.5
|Average GPA
|3.7
Is your high school GPA good enough for Northern?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Northern is 3.7 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
Northern does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Northern with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 69% chance of getting accepted at Ohio Northern University
-
Will I get into Northern with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 56% chance of getting accepted at Ohio Northern University
-
Will I get into Northern with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 47% chance of getting accepted at Ohio Northern University
-
Will I get into Northern with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 58% chance of getting accepted at Ohio Northern University
-
Will I get into Northern with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 41% chance of getting accepted at Ohio Northern University
-
Will I get into Northern with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 29% chance of getting accepted at Ohio Northern University
-
Will I get into Northern with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 21% chance of getting accepted at Ohio Northern University
-
Will I get into Northern with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Ohio Northern University