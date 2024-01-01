Will you get accepted?

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Ohio Northern University

Will you enjoy Ohio Northern University as a transfer student?

Ohio Northern University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Northern. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Northern.

Ohio Northern University chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At Northern, 1.92% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Ohio Northern University, click here

Can you transfer into Ohio Northern University Chance Me!

What are the transfer requirements for Northern? Northern requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of All College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Not Required Interview Recommended of All Standardized Test Scores Recommended of All Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of All In addition to the above requirements, Northern also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Northern requires a minimum of 12 credits.

What are Ohio Northern University’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Northern transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline August 15 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline January 1 Summer Transfer Deadline May 1 Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Ohio Northern University’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Northern received 238 transfer applicants. The school accepted 88 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Northern is 36.97%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Northern. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Ohio Northern University transfer GPA requirements? Northern requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Northern requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

Additional Transfer Info for Northern Northern has noted the additional policies: Transfer applicants considered on an individual basis for the Coll of Pharmacy..

There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Northern. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don't worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you're drawn to Ada... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you're already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Northern is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Northern Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Northern website for more info.

Northern accepts 36.97% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Northern, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.7 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.85. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Northern students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 520 635 577 SAT Reading 510 600 555 2018 Total SAT Score 1030 1235 1132 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 23 28 25 ACT Reading 21 28 24 2018 Total ACT Score 44 56 50 Ohio Northern University’s average SAT score is 1132. To be a competitive applicant for Ohio Northern University your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

