Will you get into Ohio University-Main Campus (OU)?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Ohio University-Main Campus (OU).
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Ohio University-Main Campus (OU)’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Ohio University-Main Campus (OU) Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Ohio University-Main Campus (OU).
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1100.0
|Average ACT
|24.0
|Average GPA
|3.54
Is your high school GPA good enough for Ohio University-Main Campus (OU)?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Ohio University-Main Campus (OU) is 3.54 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Ohio University-Main Campus (OU) is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Ohio University-Main Campus (OU) with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 71% chance of getting accepted at Ohio University-Main Campus (OU)
-
Will I get into Ohio University-Main Campus (OU) with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 58% chance of getting accepted at Ohio University-Main Campus (OU)
-
Will I get into Ohio University-Main Campus (OU) with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Ohio University-Main Campus (OU)
-
Will I get into Ohio University-Main Campus (OU) with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 65% chance of getting accepted at Ohio University-Main Campus (OU)
-
Will I get into Ohio University-Main Campus (OU) with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 48% chance of getting accepted at Ohio University-Main Campus (OU)
-
Will I get into Ohio University-Main Campus (OU) with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 35% chance of getting accepted at Ohio University-Main Campus (OU)
-
Will I get into Ohio University-Main Campus (OU) with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 27% chance of getting accepted at Ohio University-Main Campus (OU)
-
Will I get into Ohio University-Main Campus (OU) with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Ohio University-Main Campus (OU)