Will you get into Ohio University-Main Campus (OU)?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Ohio University-Main Campus (OU).

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Ohio University-Main Campus (OU)’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Ohio University-Main Campus (OU) Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Ohio University-Main Campus (OU).

For a more detailed breakdown of Ohio University-Main Campus (OU) admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1100.0 Average ACT 24.0 Average GPA 3.54

Is your high school GPA good enough for Ohio University-Main Campus (OU)?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Ohio University-Main Campus (OU) is 3.54 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Ohio University-Main Campus (OU) is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.