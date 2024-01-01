Will you get accepted?

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Ohio University-Main Campus (OU)

Will you enjoy Ohio University-Main Campus (OU) as a transfer student?

Ohio University-Main Campus (OU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Ohio University-Main Campus (OU) chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Watch the Ohio University-Main Campus (OU) CampusReel At Ohio University-Main Campus (OU), 10.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Ohio University-Main Campus (OU), click here

Can you transfer into Ohio University-Main Campus (OU)

What are the transfer requirements for Ohio University-Main Campus (OU)? Ohio University-Main Campus (OU) requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of Some Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Not Required In addition to the above requirements, Ohio University-Main Campus (OU) also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Ohio University-Main Campus (OU) requires a minimum of 20 credits.

What are Ohio University-Main Campus (OU)’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Ohio University-Main Campus (OU) transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline rolling Winter Transfer Deadline rolling Spring Transfer Deadline rolling Summer Transfer Deadline rolling Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Ohio University-Main Campus (OU)’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Ohio University-Main Campus (OU) received 1243 transfer applicants. The school accepted 824 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Ohio University-Main Campus (OU) is 66.29%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Ohio University-Main Campus (OU). You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Ohio University-Main Campus (OU) transfer GPA requirements? Ohio University-Main Campus (OU) requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Ohio University-Main Campus (OU) requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

Additional Transfer Info for Ohio University-Main Campus (OU) Ohio University-Main Campus (OU) has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to Ohio University-Main Campus (OU)? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Ohio University-Main Campus (OU). Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Athens... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Ohio University-Main Campus (OU) is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Ohio University-Main Campus (OU) then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Ohio University-Main Campus (OU) Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Ohio University-Main Campus (OU) website for more info.

Ohio University-Main Campus (OU) accepts 66.29% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Ohio University-Main Campus (OU), you should have a current GPA of at least 3.54 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.68. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Ohio University-Main Campus (OU) students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 500 600 550 SAT Reading 490 600 545 2018 Total SAT Score 990 1200 1095 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 20 26 23 ACT Reading 20 26 23 2018 Total ACT Score 40 52 46 Ohio University-Main Campus (OU)’s average SAT score is 1095. To be a competitive applicant for Ohio University-Main Campus (OU) your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

