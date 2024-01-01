Will you get into Ouachita Baptist University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into OBU.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for OBU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
OBU Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into OBU.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1090.0
|Average ACT
|24.5
|Average GPA
|3.66
Is your high school GPA good enough for OBU?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at OBU is 3.66 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and OBU is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into OBU with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 72% chance of getting accepted at Ouachita Baptist University
Will I get into OBU with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 59% chance of getting accepted at Ouachita Baptist University
Will I get into OBU with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 50% chance of getting accepted at Ouachita Baptist University
Will I get into OBU with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 59% chance of getting accepted at Ouachita Baptist University
Will I get into OBU with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 43% chance of getting accepted at Ouachita Baptist University
Will I get into OBU with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 31% chance of getting accepted at Ouachita Baptist University
Will I get into OBU with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 22% chance of getting accepted at Ouachita Baptist University
Will I get into OBU with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Ouachita Baptist University