Will you get into Ouachita Baptist University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into OBU.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for OBU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

OBU Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into OBU.

For a more detailed breakdown of Ouachita Baptist University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1090.0 Average ACT 24.5 Average GPA 3.66

Is your high school GPA good enough for OBU?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at OBU is 3.66 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and OBU is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.