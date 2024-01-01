Will you get into Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Abington?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Penn State-Abington.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Penn State-Abington’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Penn State-Abington Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Penn State-Abington.
For a more detailed breakdown of Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Abington admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|970.0
|Average ACT
|22.0
|Average GPA
|3.15
Is your high school GPA good enough for Penn State-Abington?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Penn State-Abington is 3.15 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Penn State-Abington is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Penn State-Abington with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 80% chance of getting accepted at Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Abington
-
Will I get into Penn State-Abington with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 69% chance of getting accepted at Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Abington
-
Will I get into Penn State-Abington with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 61% chance of getting accepted at Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Abington
-
Will I get into Penn State-Abington with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 85% chance of getting accepted at Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Abington
-
Will I get into Penn State-Abington with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 66% chance of getting accepted at Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Abington
-
Will I get into Penn State-Abington with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 52% chance of getting accepted at Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Abington
-
Will I get into Penn State-Abington with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 42% chance of getting accepted at Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Abington
-
Will I get into Penn State-Abington with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 19% chance of getting accepted at Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Abington