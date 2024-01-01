Will you get into Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Brandywine?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Penn State-Brandywine.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Penn State-Brandywine’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Penn State-Brandywine Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Penn State-Brandywine.
For a more detailed breakdown of Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Brandywine admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|965.0
|Average ACT
|22.0
|Average GPA
|3.03
Is your high school GPA good enough for Penn State-Brandywine?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Penn State-Brandywine is 3.03 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Penn State-Brandywine is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Penn State-Brandywine with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 81% chance of getting accepted at Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Brandywine
Will I get into Penn State-Brandywine with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 69% chance of getting accepted at Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Brandywine
Will I get into Penn State-Brandywine with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 62% chance of getting accepted at Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Brandywine
Will I get into Penn State-Brandywine with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an >90% chance of getting accepted at Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Brandywine
Will I get into Penn State-Brandywine with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 73% chance of getting accepted at Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Brandywine
Will I get into Penn State-Brandywine with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 58% chance of getting accepted at Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Brandywine
Will I get into Penn State-Brandywine with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 48% chance of getting accepted at Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Brandywine
Will I get into Penn State-Brandywine with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 23% chance of getting accepted at Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Brandywine