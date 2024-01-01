Will you get into Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Erie-Behrend College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Penn State-Erie-Behrend College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Penn State-Erie-Behrend College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Penn State-Erie-Behrend College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Penn State-Erie-Behrend College.

For a more detailed breakdown of Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Erie-Behrend College admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1055.0 Average ACT 22.5 Average GPA 3.31

Is your high school GPA good enough for Penn State-Erie-Behrend College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Penn State-Erie-Behrend College is 3.31 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Penn State-Erie-Behrend College is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.