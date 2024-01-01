Will you get into Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Erie-Behrend College?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Penn State-Erie-Behrend College.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Penn State-Erie-Behrend College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Penn State-Erie-Behrend College Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Penn State-Erie-Behrend College.
For a more detailed breakdown of Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Erie-Behrend College admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1055.0
|Average ACT
|22.5
|Average GPA
|3.31
Is your high school GPA good enough for Penn State-Erie-Behrend College?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Penn State-Erie-Behrend College is 3.31 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Penn State-Erie-Behrend College is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Penn State-Erie-Behrend College with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 74% chance of getting accepted at Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Erie-Behrend College
-
Will I get into Penn State-Erie-Behrend College with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 62% chance of getting accepted at Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Erie-Behrend College
-
Will I get into Penn State-Erie-Behrend College with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 54% chance of getting accepted at Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Erie-Behrend College
-
Will I get into Penn State-Erie-Behrend College with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 76% chance of getting accepted at Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Erie-Behrend College
-
Will I get into Penn State-Erie-Behrend College with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 58% chance of getting accepted at Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Erie-Behrend College
-
Will I get into Penn State-Erie-Behrend College with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 45% chance of getting accepted at Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Erie-Behrend College
-
Will I get into Penn State-Erie-Behrend College with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 35% chance of getting accepted at Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Erie-Behrend College
-
Will I get into Penn State-Erie-Behrend College with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 13% chance of getting accepted at Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Erie-Behrend College