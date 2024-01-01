Will you get into Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Worthington Scranton?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Penn State-Worthington Scranton.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Penn State-Worthington Scranton’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Penn State-Worthington Scranton Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Penn State-Worthington Scranton.

For a more detailed breakdown of Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Worthington Scranton admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 960.0 Average ACT 19.0 Average GPA 3.1

Is your high school GPA good enough for Penn State-Worthington Scranton?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Penn State-Worthington Scranton is 3.1 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Penn State-Worthington Scranton is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.