Will you get into Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Worthington Scranton?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Penn State-Worthington Scranton.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Penn State-Worthington Scranton’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Penn State-Worthington Scranton Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Penn State-Worthington Scranton.
For a more detailed breakdown of Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Worthington Scranton admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|960.0
|Average ACT
|19.0
|Average GPA
|3.1
Is your high school GPA good enough for Penn State-Worthington Scranton?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Penn State-Worthington Scranton is 3.1 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Penn State-Worthington Scranton is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Penn State-Worthington Scranton with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 81% chance of getting accepted at Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Worthington Scranton
Will I get into Penn State-Worthington Scranton with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 70% chance of getting accepted at Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Worthington Scranton
Will I get into Penn State-Worthington Scranton with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 62% chance of getting accepted at Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Worthington Scranton
Will I get into Penn State-Worthington Scranton with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 88% chance of getting accepted at Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Worthington Scranton
Will I get into Penn State-Worthington Scranton with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 69% chance of getting accepted at Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Worthington Scranton
Will I get into Penn State-Worthington Scranton with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 54% chance of getting accepted at Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Worthington Scranton
Will I get into Penn State-Worthington Scranton with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 45% chance of getting accepted at Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Worthington Scranton
Will I get into Penn State-Worthington Scranton with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 20% chance of getting accepted at Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Worthington Scranton