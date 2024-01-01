Will you get into Pfeiffer University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Pfeiffer University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Pfeiffer University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Pfeiffer University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Pfeiffer University.

For a more detailed breakdown of Pfeiffer University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 932.5 Average ACT 19.5 Average GPA 3.12

Is your high school GPA good enough for Pfeiffer University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Pfeiffer University is 3.12 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Pfeiffer University is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.