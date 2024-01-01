Will you get into Pfeiffer University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Pfeiffer University.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Pfeiffer University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Pfeiffer University Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Pfeiffer University.
For a more detailed breakdown of Pfeiffer University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|932.5
|Average ACT
|19.5
|Average GPA
|3.12
Is your high school GPA good enough for Pfeiffer University?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Pfeiffer University is 3.12 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Pfeiffer University is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Pfeiffer University with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 83% chance of getting accepted at Pfeiffer University
Will I get into Pfeiffer University with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 72% chance of getting accepted at Pfeiffer University
Will I get into Pfeiffer University with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 65% chance of getting accepted at Pfeiffer University
Will I get into Pfeiffer University with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 87% chance of getting accepted at Pfeiffer University
Will I get into Pfeiffer University with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 68% chance of getting accepted at Pfeiffer University
Will I get into Pfeiffer University with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 53% chance of getting accepted at Pfeiffer University
Will I get into Pfeiffer University with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 44% chance of getting accepted at Pfeiffer University
Will I get into Pfeiffer University with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 20% chance of getting accepted at Pfeiffer University