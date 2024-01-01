Will you get into Point University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Point U.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Point U’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Point U Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Point U.
For a more detailed breakdown of Point University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|910.0
|Average ACT
|19.0
|Average GPA
|3.25
Is your high school GPA good enough for Point U?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Point U is 3.25 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Point U is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Point U with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 85% chance of getting accepted at Point University
Will I get into Point U with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 74% chance of getting accepted at Point University
Will I get into Point U with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 67% chance of getting accepted at Point University
Will I get into Point U with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 80% chance of getting accepted at Point University
Will I get into Point U with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 61% chance of getting accepted at Point University
Will I get into Point U with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 47% chance of getting accepted at Point University
Will I get into Point U with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 38% chance of getting accepted at Point University
Will I get into Point U with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 15% chance of getting accepted at Point University