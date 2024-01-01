Will you get into Pratt Institute-Main?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Pratt Institute-Main.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Pratt Institute-Main’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Pratt Institute-Main Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Pratt Institute-Main.
For a more detailed breakdown of Pratt Institute-Main admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1064.0
|Average ACT
|25.5
|Average GPA
|3.81
Is your high school GPA good enough for Pratt Institute-Main?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Pratt Institute-Main is 3.81 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and Pratt Institute-Main is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Pratt Institute-Main with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 74% chance of getting accepted at Pratt Institute-Main
-
Will I get into Pratt Institute-Main with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 61% chance of getting accepted at Pratt Institute-Main
-
Will I get into Pratt Institute-Main with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 53% chance of getting accepted at Pratt Institute-Main
-
Will I get into Pratt Institute-Main with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 53% chance of getting accepted at Pratt Institute-Main
-
Will I get into Pratt Institute-Main with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 37% chance of getting accepted at Pratt Institute-Main
-
Will I get into Pratt Institute-Main with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 25% chance of getting accepted at Pratt Institute-Main
-
Will I get into Pratt Institute-Main with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 18% chance of getting accepted at Pratt Institute-Main
-
Will I get into Pratt Institute-Main with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Pratt Institute-Main