Will you get accepted?

Take a Student-led Tour on CampusReel to Enter

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Pratt Institute-Main

Will you enjoy Pratt Institute-Main as a transfer student?

Pratt Institute-Main Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Pratt Institute-Main. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Pratt Institute-Main.

Pratt Institute-Main chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At Pratt Institute-Main, 3.44% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Pratt Institute-Main, click here

Can you transfer into Pratt Institute-Main Chance Me!

What are the transfer requirements for Pratt Institute-Main? Pratt Institute-Main requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of All College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of All Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Not Required Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of All In addition to the above requirements, Pratt Institute-Main also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Pratt Institute-Main requires a minimum of 12 credits.

What are Pratt Institute-Main’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Pratt Institute-Main transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline February 1 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline October 1 Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Pratt Institute-Main’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Pratt Institute-Main received 921 transfer applicants. The school accepted 394 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Pratt Institute-Main is 42.78%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Pratt Institute-Main. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

Pratt Institute-Main chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College Additionally, of the 394 accepted transfer students, 106 students enrolled - that means the yield was 26.9%. Pratt Institute-Main accepts 43 out of every 100 transfer applicants.

What are the Pratt Institute-Main transfer GPA requirements? Pratt Institute-Main requires a minimum college GPA of 2.8 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Pratt Institute-Main requires a minimum high school GPA of 3.0.

Additional Transfer Info for Pratt Institute-Main Pratt Institute-Main has noted the additional policies: Professional evaluation and portfolio required for most programs..

Will you enjoy transferring to Pratt Institute-Main? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Pratt Institute-Main. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Brooklyn... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Pratt Institute-Main is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Pratt Institute-Main then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Pratt Institute-Main Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Pratt Institute-Main website for more info.

Pratt Institute-Main accepts 42.78% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Pratt Institute-Main, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.81 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.96. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Pratt Institute-Main students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 520 660 590 SAT Reading 520 630 575 2018 Total SAT Score 1040 1290 1165 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 23 29 26 ACT Reading 24 33 28 2018 Total ACT Score 47 62 54 Pratt Institute-Main’s average SAT score is 1165. To be a competitive applicant for Pratt Institute-Main your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

Pratt Institute-Main chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College