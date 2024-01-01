Will you get into Presbyterian College?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into PC.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for PC’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
PC Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into PC.
For a more detailed breakdown of Presbyterian College admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1080.0
|Average ACT
|23.5
|Average GPA
|3.29
Is your high school GPA good enough for PC?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at PC is 3.29 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. PC is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into PC with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 72% chance of getting accepted at Presbyterian College
-
Will I get into PC with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 60% chance of getting accepted at Presbyterian College
-
Will I get into PC with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 51% chance of getting accepted at Presbyterian College
-
Will I get into PC with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 77% chance of getting accepted at Presbyterian College
-
Will I get into PC with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 59% chance of getting accepted at Presbyterian College
-
Will I get into PC with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 45% chance of getting accepted at Presbyterian College
-
Will I get into PC with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 36% chance of getting accepted at Presbyterian College
-
Will I get into PC with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 13% chance of getting accepted at Presbyterian College