To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Purdue-West Lafayette’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Purdue-West Lafayette Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Purdue-West Lafayette.

School Average Average SAT 1205.0 Average ACT 28.0 Average GPA 3.66

Is your high school GPA good enough for Purdue-West Lafayette?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Purdue-West Lafayette is 3.66 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and Purdue-West Lafayette is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.