Purdue-West Lafayette Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Purdue-West Lafayette.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1205.0
|Average ACT
|28.0
|Average GPA
|3.66
Is your high school GPA good enough for Purdue-West Lafayette?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Purdue-West Lafayette is 3.66 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Purdue-West Lafayette is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Purdue-West Lafayette with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 63% chance of getting accepted at Purdue University-Main Campus
-
Will I get into Purdue-West Lafayette with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 49% chance of getting accepted at Purdue University-Main Campus
-
Will I get into Purdue-West Lafayette with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 40% chance of getting accepted at Purdue University-Main Campus
-
Will I get into Purdue-West Lafayette with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 59% chance of getting accepted at Purdue University-Main Campus
-
Will I get into Purdue-West Lafayette with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 43% chance of getting accepted at Purdue University-Main Campus
-
Will I get into Purdue-West Lafayette with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 31% chance of getting accepted at Purdue University-Main Campus
-
Will I get into Purdue-West Lafayette with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 22% chance of getting accepted at Purdue University-Main Campus
-
Will I get into Purdue-West Lafayette with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Purdue University-Main Campus