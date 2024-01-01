Purdue University-Main Campus Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More
This is the complete guide for transferring to Purdue-West Lafayette. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Purdue-West Lafayette.
I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone. In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year.
At Purdue-West Lafayette, 3.37% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone.
Can you transfer into Purdue University-Main Campus
What are the transfer requirements for Purdue-West Lafayette?
Purdue-West Lafayette requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information:
|Admission Item
|Required?
|High School Transcript
|Required of All
|College Transcript
|Required of All
|Essay or Personal Statement
|Required of All
|Interview
|Not Required
|Standardized Test Scores
|Required of Some
|Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution
|Not Required
In addition to the above requirements, Purdue-West Lafayette also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student.
Purdue-West Lafayette requires a minimum of 32 credits.
What are Purdue University-Main Campus’s Transfer Deadlines?
Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Purdue-West Lafayette transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer.
|Closing Date
|Reported Deadline
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Summer Transfer Deadline
|rolling
Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake.
We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline.
In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉
When are decision dates for Purdue University-Main Campus transfer applicants?
If you applied to transfer to Purdue-West Lafayette on or before the reported deadlines then you should have your decision date by the notification dates in the below table.
|Deadline
|Notification Dates
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Summer Transfer Deadline
|rolling
Note this data is current as of 2019 and to the best of our knowledge this hasn’t changed.
What is Purdue University-Main Campus’s transfer acceptance rate?
In 2019, Purdue-West Lafayette received 3461 transfer applicants.
The school accepted 1414 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Purdue-West Lafayette is 40.86%.
This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Purdue-West Lafayette. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.
Additionally, of the 1414 accepted transfer students, 769 students enrolled - that means the yield was 54.38%.
Purdue-West Lafayette accepts 41 out of every 100 transfer applicants.
What are the Purdue University-Main Campus transfer GPA requirements?
Purdue-West Lafayette requires a minimum college GPA of 3.66 - this is on a 4.33 point scale.
In addition, Purdue-West Lafayette requires a minimum high school GPA of 3.66.
Additional Transfer Info for Purdue-West Lafayette
Purdue-West Lafayette has noted the additional policies: N/A.
Will you enjoy transferring to Purdue-West Lafayette?
There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Purdue-West Lafayette.
Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree.
Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think.
Or perhaps you’re drawn to West Lafayette...
Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community
Finding success at Purdue-West Lafayette is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can.
If you’re considering transferring to Purdue-West Lafayette then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.
Final Verdict: How to transfer into Purdue-West Lafayette
Let's wrap up everything we've learned.
Purdue-West Lafayette website
for more info.
Purdue-West Lafayette accepts 40.86% transfer applicants, which is competitive.
To have a shot at transferring into Purdue-West Lafayette, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.66 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.81. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores.
The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Purdue-West Lafayette students.
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|SAT Math
|550
|690
|620
|SAT Reading
|520
|630
|575
|2018 Total SAT Score
|1070
|1320
|1195
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|ACT Math
|26
|32
|29
|ACT Reading
|24
|32
|28
|2018 Total ACT Score
|50
|64
|57
Purdue University-Main Campus’s average SAT score is 1195. To be a competitive applicant for Purdue University-Main Campus your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.
What are the possible risks of transferring