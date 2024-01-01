Will you get into Queens University of Charlotte?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Queens.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Queens’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Queens Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Queens.
For a more detailed breakdown of Queens University of Charlotte admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1045.0
|Average ACT
|23.5
|Average GPA
|3.42
Is your high school GPA good enough for Queens?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Queens is 3.42 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Queens is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Queens with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 75% chance of getting accepted at Queens University of Charlotte
-
Will I get into Queens with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 62% chance of getting accepted at Queens University of Charlotte
-
Will I get into Queens with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 55% chance of getting accepted at Queens University of Charlotte
-
Will I get into Queens with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 71% chance of getting accepted at Queens University of Charlotte
-
Will I get into Queens with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 53% chance of getting accepted at Queens University of Charlotte
-
Will I get into Queens with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 40% chance of getting accepted at Queens University of Charlotte
-
Will I get into Queens with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 31% chance of getting accepted at Queens University of Charlotte
-
Will I get into Queens with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Queens University of Charlotte