Will you get into Randolph College?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Randolph.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Randolph’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Randolph Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Randolph.
For a more detailed breakdown of Randolph College admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1015.0
|Average ACT
|21.5
|Average GPA
|3.43
Is your high school GPA good enough for Randolph?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Randolph is 3.43 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Randolph is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Randolph with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 77% chance of getting accepted at Randolph College
-
Will I get into Randolph with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 65% chance of getting accepted at Randolph College
-
Will I get into Randolph with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 57% chance of getting accepted at Randolph College
-
Will I get into Randolph with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 70% chance of getting accepted at Randolph College
-
Will I get into Randolph with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 53% chance of getting accepted at Randolph College
-
Will I get into Randolph with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 39% chance of getting accepted at Randolph College
-
Will I get into Randolph with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 31% chance of getting accepted at Randolph College
-
Will I get into Randolph with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Randolph College