Will you get into Randolph College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Randolph.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Randolph’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Randolph Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Randolph.

School Average Average SAT 1015.0 Average ACT 21.5 Average GPA 3.43

Is your high school GPA good enough for Randolph?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Randolph is 3.43 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and Randolph is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.