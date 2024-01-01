Will you get into Rhodes College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Rhodes College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Rhodes College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Rhodes College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Rhodes College.

For a more detailed breakdown of Rhodes College admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1280.0 Average ACT 29.5 Average GPA 3.92

Is your high school GPA good enough for Rhodes College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Rhodes College is 3.92 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a very competitive GPA, and Rhodes College is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.