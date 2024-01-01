Will you get into Rhodes College?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Rhodes College.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Rhodes College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Rhodes College Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Rhodes College.
For a more detailed breakdown of Rhodes College admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1280.0
|Average ACT
|29.5
|Average GPA
|3.92
Is your high school GPA good enough for Rhodes College?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Rhodes College is 3.92 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and Rhodes College is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Rhodes College with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 58% chance of getting accepted at Rhodes College
Will I get into Rhodes College with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 43% chance of getting accepted at Rhodes College
Will I get into Rhodes College with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 33% chance of getting accepted at Rhodes College
Will I get into Rhodes College with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 49% chance of getting accepted at Rhodes College
Will I get into Rhodes College with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 33% chance of getting accepted at Rhodes College
Will I get into Rhodes College with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 22% chance of getting accepted at Rhodes College
Will I get into Rhodes College with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 14% chance of getting accepted at Rhodes College
Will I get into Rhodes College with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Rhodes College