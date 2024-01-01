Will you get into Robert Morris University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Robert Morris University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Robert Morris University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Robert Morris University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Robert Morris University.

For a more detailed breakdown of Robert Morris University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1045.0 Average ACT 23.0 Average GPA 3.52

Is your high school GPA good enough for Robert Morris University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Robert Morris University is 3.52 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Robert Morris University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.