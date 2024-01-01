Will you get into Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.
For a more detailed breakdown of Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1300.0
|Average ACT
|30.0
|Average GPA
|3.98
Is your high school GPA good enough for Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is 3.98 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 57% chance of getting accepted at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
-
Will I get into Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 41% chance of getting accepted at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
-
Will I get into Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 31% chance of getting accepted at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
-
Will I get into Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 46% chance of getting accepted at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
-
Will I get into Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 31% chance of getting accepted at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
-
Will I get into Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 20% chance of getting accepted at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
-
Will I get into Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 13% chance of getting accepted at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
-
Will I get into Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology