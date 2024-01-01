Will you get into Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.

School Average Average SAT 1300.0 Average ACT 30.0 Average GPA 3.98

Is your high school GPA good enough for Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is 3.98 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a very competitive GPA, and Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.