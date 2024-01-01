Will you get accepted?

Take a Student-led Tour on CampusReel to Enter

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology

Will you enjoy Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology as a transfer student?

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, 2.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, click here

Can you transfer into Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology Chance Me!

What are the transfer requirements for Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology? Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Recommended of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of All Interview Recommended of Some Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Recommended of All In addition to the above requirements, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology requires a minimum of 95 credits.

What are Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline rolling Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology received 74 transfer applicants. The school accepted 40 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is 54.05%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College Additionally, of the 40 accepted transfer students, 11 students enrolled - that means the yield was 27.5%. Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology accepts 55 out of every 100 transfer applicants.

What are the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology transfer GPA requirements? Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology requires a minimum college GPA of 3.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

Additional Transfer Info for Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Terre Haute... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology website for more info.

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology accepts 54.05% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.98 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 4.14. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 640 760 700 SAT Reading 560 670 615 2018 Total SAT Score 1200 1430 1315 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 28 34 31 ACT Reading 26 34 30 2018 Total ACT Score 54 68 61 Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology’s average SAT score is 1315. To be a competitive applicant for Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College