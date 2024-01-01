Will you get into Rutgers University-Camden?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Rutgers Camden.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Rutgers Camden’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Rutgers Camden Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Rutgers Camden.

For a more detailed breakdown of Rutgers University-Camden admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1020.0 Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.33

Is your high school GPA good enough for Rutgers Camden?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Rutgers Camden is 3.33 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Rutgers Camden is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.