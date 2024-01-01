Rutgers University-Camden Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More
This is the complete guide for transferring to Rutgers Camden. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Rutgers Camden.
I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone. In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year.
At Rutgers Camden, 15.06% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone.
To read about regular admission requirements for Rutgers University-Camden, click here
Can you transfer into Rutgers University-Camden
What are the transfer requirements for Rutgers Camden?
Rutgers Camden requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information:
|Admission Item
|Required?
|High School Transcript
|Required of Some
|College Transcript
|Required of All
|Essay or Personal Statement
|Recommended of All
|Interview
|Not Required
|Standardized Test Scores
|Required of Some
|Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution
|Not Required
In addition to the above requirements, Rutgers Camden also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student.
Rutgers Camden requires a minimum of 12 credits.
What are Rutgers University-Camden’s Transfer Deadlines?
Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Rutgers Camden transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer.
|Closing Date
|Reported Deadline
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Summer Transfer Deadline
Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake.
We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline.
In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉
When are decision dates for Rutgers University-Camden transfer applicants?
If you applied to transfer to Rutgers Camden on or before the reported deadlines then you should have your decision date by the notification dates in the below table.
|Deadline
|Notification Dates
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|April 15
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|December 23
|Summer Transfer Deadline
Note this data is current as of 2019 and to the best of our knowledge this hasn’t changed.
What is Rutgers University-Camden’s transfer acceptance rate?
In 2019, Rutgers Camden received 3028 transfer applicants.
The school accepted 1777 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Rutgers Camden is 58.69%.
This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Rutgers Camden. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.
Additionally, of the 1777 accepted transfer students, 870 students enrolled - that means the yield was 48.96%.
Rutgers Camden accepts 59 out of every 100 transfer applicants.
What are the Rutgers University-Camden transfer GPA requirements?
Rutgers Camden requires a minimum college GPA of 0.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale.
In addition, Rutgers Camden requires a minimum high school GPA of 0.0.
Additional Transfer Info for Rutgers Camden
Rutgers Camden has noted the additional policies: Full credits granted for students with associate degrees from New Jersey community colleges within school's transfer program..
Will you enjoy transferring to Rutgers Camden?
There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Rutgers Camden.
Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree.
Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think.
Or perhaps you’re drawn to Camden...
Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community
Finding success at Rutgers Camden is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can.
If you’re considering transferring to Rutgers Camden then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.
Final Verdict: How to transfer into Rutgers Camden
Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the
Rutgers Camden website
for more info.
Rutgers Camden accepts 58.69% transfer applicants, which is competitive.
To have a shot at transferring into Rutgers Camden, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.33 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.46. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores.
The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Rutgers Camden students.
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|SAT Math
|450
|570
|510
|SAT Reading
|440
|550
|495
|2018 Total SAT Score
|890
|1120
|1005
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|ACT Math
|17
|23
|20
|ACT Reading
|16
|25
|20
|2018 Total ACT Score
|33
|48
|40
Rutgers University-Camden’s average SAT score is 1005. To be a competitive applicant for Rutgers University-Camden your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.
What are the possible risks of transferring