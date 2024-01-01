Will you get into Saint Augustine's University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Saint Augustine's University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Saint Augustine's University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Saint Augustine's University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Saint Augustine's University.

For a more detailed breakdown of Saint Augustine's University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 745.0 Average ACT 15.0 Average GPA 2.37

Is your high school GPA good enough for Saint Augustine's University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Saint Augustine's University is 2.37 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

Saint Augustine's University does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.