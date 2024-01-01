Will you get into Saint Joseph's University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Saint Joseph's University.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Saint Joseph's University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Saint Joseph's University Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Saint Joseph's University.
For a more detailed breakdown of Saint Joseph's University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|N/A
|Average ACT
|N/A
|Average GPA
|3.63
Is your high school GPA good enough for Saint Joseph's University?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Saint Joseph's University is 3.63 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Saint Joseph's University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Saint Joseph's University with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 61% chance of getting accepted at Saint Joseph's University
Will I get into Saint Joseph's University with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 44% chance of getting accepted at Saint Joseph's University
Will I get into Saint Joseph's University with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 32% chance of getting accepted at Saint Joseph's University
Will I get into Saint Joseph's University with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 23% chance of getting accepted at Saint Joseph's University
Will I get into Saint Joseph's University with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Saint Joseph's University