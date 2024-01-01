Will you get into Saint Joseph's University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Saint Joseph's University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Saint Joseph's University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Saint Joseph's University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Saint Joseph's University.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.63

Is your high school GPA good enough for Saint Joseph's University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Saint Joseph's University is 3.63 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Saint Joseph's University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.